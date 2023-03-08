LIVESTREAMED: Akufo-Addo arrives in parliament for 2023 SoNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Parliament, in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

This follows a postponement of the SoNA address from February 28, 2023, to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.



Akufo-Addo is expected to, among other things, outline the government’s policy measures and strategies that will help the country get out of the current economic challenges.



The address will also cover development in all sectors of national development including security, economy agriculture, environment, education and health.

TWI NEWS



We bring you a livestream of the address:



