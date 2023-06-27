LIVE UPDATES: Assin North goes to the polls

Some Constituents are already queuing for the polls which were expected to begin at 7am

Constituents of Assin North are today, going to the polls to cast their votes to elect a new Member of Parliament.

The polls are expected to begin at 7am today, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



This follows the Electoral Commission's declaration of the Assin North seat as vacant after the Supreme Court nullified James Gyakye Quayson's position.



According to the court, the ousted Assin North MP failed to prove that he had renounced his Canadian citizenship when he filed his nomination to contest the 2020 general elections.



The Assin North polls will see James Gyakye Quayson, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), contend against Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG).

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare is on the grounds with a host of police personnel to ensure maximum security and order during the elections.



