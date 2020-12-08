LIVE UPDATES: Counting and declaration of 2020 election results

Former president John Mahama and President Akufo-Addo

2020 general elections

A day after eligible voters cast their ballot to elect a President and parliamentary candidates, voting results are being announced at various Coalition Centres.



The 2020 election is the eighth of the fourth republic and has the highest number of registered voters. 8,810,283 representing 51.7% of the total number of registered voters are female while 8,217,358 representing 48.26% are male.



This year’s election is the first time in the country’s history that a former president is contesting.



It could be revenge or repeat for John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo respectively as the former lost to the latter by more than a million votes in 2016.



Nana Akufo-Addo polled 5,755,758 (53. 7%) of total votes cast to unseat John Mahama who had 4,771,188 (44.5%).

Already, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress says the party has flipped 36 constituencies.



According to him, the party has managed to win back these constituencies which used to be held by NPP MPs.



He mentioned constituencies in the Greater Accra, Western, Central and Western North Regions as the ones the NDC has flipped but cautioned the party’s supporters against ‘premature celebration".



The ruling New Patriotic Party has however rubbished the claims. John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP says the party has rather flipped some NDC constituencies.



He said that in the presidential race, the party’s candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is leading by over 6 million votes.

Stay with us for the very best and accurate information on the elections.




