LIVE UPDATES: Counting of ballots underway

Mon, 7 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Counting is ongoing in all the polling stations across the country after ten hours of voting.
Results from polling stations are coming in from the various centres across the country.
Officials of the Electoral Commission and party agents are going through the counting process.
