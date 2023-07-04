4
LIVESTREAMED: Alan Kyerematen holds constituency durbar at Kawukudi

Alan Kyerematen1212121312.jpeg New Patrotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen has kickstarted his Constituency Delegates Durbar across the country.

The presidential hopeful and his campaign team are having the durbar today, Tuesday, June 4, 2023, at the Kawukudi Park in Accra for the Ayawaso East Constituency.

Alan is expected to share his vision with the delegates of the NPP.

He is one of 10 people who have stated their intention of contesting for the flagbearership position of the NPP.

Watch a livestream of the durbar below:



BAI/WA

