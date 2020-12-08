LIVESTREAMED: Asiedu Nketia addresses the media on election results

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has addressed the media on the results of the general election.

Ghanaians went to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020, to cast their ballot to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament.



The opposition National Democratic Congress at an earlier briefing on Monday, December 7 alleged there were some voting irregularities in some parts of the country as the voting process was ongoing.



The Electoral Commission on its part has called on the leadership and candidates of political parties to refrain from issuing “unverified statements" in the ongoing 2020 electoral process.

The development comes after reports alleged that a man had attempted to stuff ballot boxes with already thumb-printed ballot papers which the Commission has debunked as fake.



