LIVESTREAMED: Critical Issues with Vim Lady Afia Pokua

Afia Pokua

The NDC has widely criticised the Electoral Commission's declared results of the presidential polls.

They have indicated that only forensic audits of the pink sheets will put them at ease and vindicate the EC.



Many have suggested they go to court and seek redress. This is something the party is considering but have not yet confirmed. What are the implications if they decide to?



And then the many demonstrations nationwide, by party supporters who want the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer to be declared president-elect, some of which have turned bloody. What does it mean for the peace of the country, what are stakeholders doing and what is the leadership of the country doing about it?

These and more are tabled for discussions by Afia Pokua and her panelists on 'Critical issues'.



Watch a livestream of the program here:



