LIVESTREAMED: Electoral Commission press conference on 2020 election

With less than 24 hours to election day, the Electoral Commission of Ghana is holding what will be its final press conference before polls open on Monday, December 6, 2020.

Addressed by the Commissioner, Jean Mensa, today's press conference will give an update on the final preparations of the EC as well as the status of election material distribution.



In what has become a constitutional ritual since the inception of Ghana’s Fourth Republic in 1992, Ghana will be going to the polls to elect a president and parliamentarians for the 8th time.



This presidential election is being contested by 12 candidates representing 11 political parties and one independent candidate.

The frontrunners are incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party and former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.



Watch the press conference below:



