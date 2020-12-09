8
LIVESTREAMED: Haruna Idrissu addresses press

Minority Leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, Speaking At The Launch Of The NDC's 2020 Campaign Haruna Iddrisu, Minority leader in parliament

The minority leader of the 7th parliament of Ghana, Haruna Iddrisu is currently addressing the press on some issues surrounding the just ended 2020 general elections.

