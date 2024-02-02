LIVESTREAMED: Hawa Koomson leads fisheries ministry to face Public Accounts Committee

Chairman of the PAC, James Klutse Avedzi (left) with a member during a sitting

The Public Account Committee continues its public hearing on the 2020 Auditor-General’s Report on Public Accounts of Ghana of Ministries Department and Agencies.

The Public Accounts Committee started public hearings on the report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of Ghana- Ministries, Departments and Other Agencies (MDAs) for the year ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.



The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development and its agencies led by the sector's minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, are now facing the committee



Earlier, the Ministry of Interior and its agencies including, the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Immigration Service, faced the committee.



Watch a livestream of the sitting below:





BAI/ADG



