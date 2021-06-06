7
LIVESTREAMED: Hundreds gather at TB Joshua's church to mourn his death

Early Birds At SCOAN Some of the early birds at the church premises

Hundreds of mourners, sympathisers and worshippers of the Synagogue Church of All Nations are gathering at the church premises.

This follows the death of the Founder of the church, TB Joshua.

He was 57.

All access dorrs to the church building have also been closed to the public.

