LIVESTREAMED: IDEG holds 3rd high level Peace Pact ceremony on Presidential elections

The event will build upon the successes of the 2012 and 2016 elections

The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has held a Peace Pact ceremony ahead of the 2020 Presidential elections.

The ceremony was convened under the auspices of His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, in collaboration with the National Peace Council and the National House of Chiefs, under the theme; “Eradicating electoral violence in Ghana's Democracy: The role of political leadership”



It will build upon the successes of the 2012 and 2016 elections to provide a platform for the presidential candidates of the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress to demonstrate to the general public their commitment to national peace, and their readiness to stand against election-related violence, impunity and injustice.

