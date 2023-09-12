LIVESTREAMED: IGP Dampare, COP Mensah, others appear before committee on leaked tape

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare will be appearing before the committee of parliament investigating the leaked tape on an alleged plot to remove him by some senior police officers.

The IGP was summoned by the committee after the two police officers captured in the tape, COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George L. Asare, made wild allegations against him.



They claim that the IGP connived with Burgi Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to record the video.



They also questioned the leadership style of IGP Dr Dampare.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.

He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



Aside from the IGP, COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent George L. Asare and other senior police officers would be at the hearing today, September 12, 2023.



