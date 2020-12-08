LIVESTREAMED: John Mahama addresses media

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama is currently addressing the press from his residence in Accra.

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic has claimed that his party has won 10 out of the 16 regions in Ghana.



He also debunked the reports that he has called President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to congratulate him as the winner in the 2020 Presidential elections.