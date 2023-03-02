LIVESTREAMED: John Mahama launches campaign in Ho

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama, is launching his campaign towards the 2024 general elections.
The former flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently picked up nomination forms once again to contest the vacant position in the party.
He is currently in Ho, in the Volta Region, to launch his campaign, even as he prepares to win the party primaries and work towards wrestling power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Watch the livestream of his launch below:
AE/
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- No one in NPP wants to take responsibility for anything – Mahama
- I’m ready to be the president Ghanaians are looking for – Mahama
- Election 2024 will be a defining poll of our time - John Mahama
- Ghanaians voted for Akufo-Addo due to mouthwatering promises - John Mahama
- Mass exodus of active professionals profoundly worrying - John Mahama
- Read all related articles