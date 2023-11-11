LIVESTREAMED: Ken Agyapong holds 'Showdown' thanksgiving service

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is holding a thanksgiving service to express his gratitude to God following the outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), where he emerged second.
Even though he did not win the presidential primaries, many in the political landscape of Ghana have said that Ken is the true hero of the election because he pulled nearly 40 percent of the votes against the "establishment candidate" Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Watch a livestream of the thanksgiving service below:
SHOWDOWN THANKSGIVING PARTY | KEN OHENE AGYAPONG https://t.co/wccsJhYQHG— Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong (@honkenagy) November 11, 2023
BAI/NOQ
