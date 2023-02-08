1
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMED: MPs engage in heated debate over Bawku crisis

Video Archive
Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of the Parliament of Ghana return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

This will be the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.

The House is expected to address issues surrounding the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme as well as the recent killings in Bawku and the security situation in the northern parts of Ghana. Also, the House according to reports will be considering a bill by the government on the limited voters’ registration exercise by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Watch the livestream below:



You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



IB/

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
Related Articles: