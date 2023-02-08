LIVESTREAMED: MPs engage in heated debate over Bawku crisis

Members of the Parliament of Ghana return to the House to continue their work on bills and other documents today, Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

This will be the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is expected to preside over the proceedings of the House.



The House is expected to address issues surrounding the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme as well as the recent killings in Bawku and the security situation in the northern parts of Ghana. Also, the House according to reports will be considering a bill by the government on the limited voters’ registration exercise by the Electoral Commission of Ghana.



Watch the livestream below:





You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







