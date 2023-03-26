6
LIVESTREAMED: Mahama interacts with delegates of Ellembelle in the Western Region

Sun, 26 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has began his three-day campaign tour of the Western Region on Friday, March 24, 2023.

He is expected to interact with branch and constituency executives from all 17 constituencies of the region.

The former president is today, Sunday, March 26, 2023, interacting with NDC members in the Ellembelle Consituency.

Mahama, who has filed his nomination to contest for the NDC presidential candidate position, is touring all the constituency to urge delegates of the party to vote for him in the primaries which is scheduled for May 13, 2023.

Watch a livestream of the event below:



