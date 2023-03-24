7
LIVESTREAMED: Mahama interacts with delegates of Mpohor in the Western Region

Fri, 24 Mar 2023

Aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama began his three-day campaign tour of the Western Region on Friday, March 24, 2023.

He is expected to interact with branch and constituency executives from all 17 constituencies of the region.

The former president is now interacting with NDC members in the Mpohor Consituency.

Watch a livestream of the event below:

Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:

