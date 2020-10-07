LIVESTREAMED: Mahama officially launches campaign for Election 2020

Wed, 7 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former president John Dramani Mahama is officially launching his campaign for this year’s election this morning.
The launch is taking place in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North region.
Leaders of the National Democratic Congress are expected to address the gathering.
The NDC flagbearer, together with his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, launched the party’s 2020 election manifesto a month ago.
Watch a livestream of the campaign launch below
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Six NDC Parliamentary candidates in the Volta Region file nominations
- Odododiodioo deserves better – Nii Bannerman
- Most Ghanaian celebs are in the pockets of politicians - Kwaw Kese reveals
- Election 2020: GUM will win by 65% - Osofo Kyiri Abosom
- Election 2020: Parties to receive copies of new voter register by Nov 11
- Read all related articles