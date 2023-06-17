LIVESTREAMED: Mahama resumes campaign in Assin North after 2-hour suspension over death of NDC comrade
John Dramani Mahama has resumed his campaign in the Assin North Constituency for the ousted Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, in the upcoming by-election.
The president earlier announced on Twitter that he has suspended his campaign in constituency for two following the death of a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after a road crash.
According to Mahama, he is suspending his campaign for some hours to visit persons who were injured in the accident and the bereaved family.
The former president is now at a community durbar at Sienkuem, a suburb of Assin North
Before departing for Assin North, the former president, in a Facebook post shared on Friday, June 16, 2023, said Gyakye Quayson was unjustly removed from parliament because the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) wanted a majority in the House.
Mahama as part of activities to rally support for the former MP has joined him ( Gyakye Quayson) to pay a courtesy Assin Breku Traditional Council.
