LIVESTREAMED: Mahama speaks after NPP manifesto launch

John Dramani Mahama, NDC flagbearer

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama earlier granted an interview on WoezorTV.

Mr. Mahama answered questions on his seven-day tour of the Volta and Oti regions ahead of the December polls.



The flagbearer met with traditional rulers, opinion leaders, organised labour, supporters, members, and activists of the NDC when he toured the aforementioned regions.



In the Oti Region, Mahama highlighted the NDC’s records of infrastructure development across the country and restated his commitment to developing the six new regions by providing among others, regional hospitals and a public university in each new region.



Meanwhile running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is on a 10-day tour. The exercise began on Friday. She is scheduled to tour North East, Northern, Bono, Upper East, and Ahafo Regions.

Mahama's interview comes a day after the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) launched its manifesto.



