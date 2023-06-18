LIVESTREAMED: Mahama storms Assin North to campaign for Gyakye Quayson, Day 2

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday, June 18, 2023, touched down at the Assin North Constituency for campaign ousted Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, in the upcoming by-election.
Mahama had to stop his campaign for two hours on Saturday after a female member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) died in the course of the campaign after an accident.
The former president ins on the road again today, Sunday, June 18, 2023.
He is currently at Ghana Camp, where a community durbar is being held.
Ealier, the former president was at the Breku Methodist School Park week, where a community durbar is being held.
Watch a livestream of the event below:
Also, watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:
You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:
IB/OGB
- Assin North robbed of Parliamentary rep in an indecent manner – Mahama
- Not even killers are prosecuted on a daily basis – Mahama reacts to Quayson’s criminal case being heard daily
- Gyakye Quayson campaigns massively in Assin North right after court appearance
- Assin North polls: There's more for him to do - Prof Opoku-Agyemang heightens campaign for Gyakye Quayson
- LIVESTREAMED: Mahama storms Assin North to campaign for Gyakye Quayson
- Read all related articles