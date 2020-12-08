LIVESTREAMED: NDC emergency press conference

Director of Elections of NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The National Democratic Congress is holding a press conference to address some developments over the counting and collation of votes.

They have claimed victories in certain constituencies even before the EC makes any official declaration.



It is expected that they will use this press conference to give explanations on how they arrived at that conclusion.



The NDC earlier in the held a presser where they accused the NPP of votes stuffing.

Watch the livestream below



