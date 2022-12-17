LIVESTREAMED: NDC holds 2022 National Delegates Conference

The opposition National Democratic Congress is holding its National Delegates Conference on Saturday December 17, 2022.

The hugely anticipated event is taking place at the Accra Sports Stadium and will have over 9,000 delegates take turns to cast their votes for the preferred candidates for the various positions.



So far, the party has held elections of the National Women and Youth Organizers with nine more positions up for grabs with over 62 candidates vying for those slots.



As with elections of this nature, some positions have been earmarked as the most keenly contested owing to the persons involved. They are the National Chairman position and General Secretary position.



Current General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has announced his intention to contest the chairmanship position which is already being occupied by Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.



There are however concerns that the two big-wigs in the party, locking horns for the slot, will likely hamper the party’s resolve to gain victory in the 2024 general elections.



Watch the stream below:








































