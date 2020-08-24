LIVESTREAMED: NDC presser on NPP's manifesto

General News Mon, 24 Aug 2020
The opposition National Democratic Congress held a press conference on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto which was launched over the weekend.
The presser also addressed issues raised by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his Town Hall Meeting.
Communications Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi addressed the media.
Watch the press conference below:
