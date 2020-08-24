General News

LIVESTREAMED: NDC presser on NPP's manifesto

Communications Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi is expected to address the media

The opposition National Democratic Congress held a press conference on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto which was launched over the weekend.

The presser also addressed issues raised by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his Town Hall Meeting.



Communications Officer of the NDC Sammy Gyamfi addressed the media.

Watch the press conference below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.