LIVESTREAMED: NDC's press conference on Running Mate, voters registration exercise

The National Democratic Congress is holding a press conference today to outline the reasons behind John Mahama’s choice of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for the 2020 elections.

Following the announcement of the renowned educationist as John Mahama’s partner for the upcoming general elections, there have been reactions from various persons and institutions including the NPP who described the decision as a ‘threat to Ghana’s development’ and the NDC will be responding to those claims.



They will also speak on the ongoing voters registration exercise which has reached its second phase.

Watch the press conference below





