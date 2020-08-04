13
General News Tue, 4 Aug 2020

Click for Market Deals →

LIVESTREAMED: NDC speaks about voter suppression at weekly press briefing

Sammy Gyamfi 33.png Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress

Listen to the Article

The National Democratic Congress held its 9th edition of its weekly press briefing live from the Party's Headquarters here in Accra.

The party is touched on, among other things, the 2020 voters registration exercise and presence of armed personnel of the military at Banda among other.

The Press conference was addressed by National Commutations Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

Watch a live stream of the press conference below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Related Articles: