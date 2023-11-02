16
LIVESTREAMED: NPP updates Ghanaians on Nov 4 presidential primaries

Thu, 2 Nov 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ruling New Patriotic Party is set to have its presidential primaries on Saturday, November 4, 2024.

In view of this, the party is updating Ghanaians on the number of delegates who would be voting and the rules for the elections.

Watch the livestream below:

