LIVESTREAMED: National Elections Security Task Force holds press conference

Ghanaians went to the polls on December 7, 2020–for the eighth time since 1992

The National Elections Security Task Force is briefing journalists and the general public to provide an update on the 2020 elections.

Ghanaians went to the polls on December 7, 2020–for the eighth time since 1992 to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament as part of four year constitutional mandate.



Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa on Wednesday, December 9, announced that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party polled 6,730,413, representing 51.595 percent while John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.366 percent in the 8th election in the 4th Republic that had 12 candidates.