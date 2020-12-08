LIVESTREAMED: Oppong Nkrumah addresses Mahama's 'win'

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

The Minister of information is currently holding a press conference to address issues raised by the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama.

Oppong Nkrumah rejected claims by John Dramani Mahama that the NDC has won majority seats in parliament. He said the assertions are erroneous.



He also lashed out at Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, for gagging the media.



Oppong Nkrumah also asked Ghanaians to remain calm and trust the EC to be fair in its dealings with regard to the elections.