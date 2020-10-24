LIVESTREAMED: Rawlings’ mother goes home

A pre-burial service has been held in honour of the late Victoria Agbotui, mother of former President Jerry John Rawlings at the forecourt of the State House, October 24, 2020.

The service which began at 9 am saw the attendance of high-profile personalities including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Other personalities included representative of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and a traditional delegation from Nigeria and prominent members of the clergy.



The non-denominational pre burial service also saw unique displays of diverse African culture, specifically from Ewes, Ashantis and Nigerians.

Victoria Agbotui died at the age of 101 on September 24, 2020, few days after she celebrated her birthday.



Watch video below:



