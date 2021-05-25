LIVESTREAMED: Watch Parliament's first sitting of the second meeting of the 8th Parliament

After weeks of being on recess, business in the Parliament of Ghana resumed today, May 25, 2021.

According to a statement from Parliament, Parliament is reconvening from recess today for its second meeting of the first session of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.



A number of bills will be considered, as stated in the statement, including a law that is expected to strengthen the fight against illegal mining.



Also, the vetting of the president’s nominees for Ministers of State and Deputy ministerial positions will take place in this meeting.



The Bills to be considered are Ghana Standards Authority Bill, 2021, Exemptions Bill, 2021, Consumer Protection Bill, 2021, Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Advertising Council Bill, 2021.

Meanwhile, budget performance reports for the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Lands and Natural Resources for the period January to December 2020, are expected to be presented.



The House will also consider some petitions before the House, the statement said.



Watch it here on GhanaWeb TV:



