LIVESTREAMING: Alan Kyerematen holds constituency durbar in Ho

Alan Kyerematen112121212121 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen kickstarted his Constituency Delegates Durbar across the country on Monday, July 4, 2024.

In the first week of July, the presidential hopeful and his campaign team went through constituencies in the Greater Accra Region where he shared his vision with NPP members.

Alan, a former trade and industry, and his campaign team are now in the Volta Region for his constituency durbars.

The flagbearer hopeful and his campaign team are now at the Mawuli Senior High School in the Volta Regional capital, Ho, interacting with delegates of the party from the Ho West, Ho East, and Adaklu constituencies.

Watch a live stream of the event below:

