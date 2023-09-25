LIVESTREAMING: Alan Kyerematen speaks on his future after withdrawal from NPP flagbearship race

Alan Kyerematen

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen is addressing Ghanaians on his next move following his withdrawal from the party’s flagbearership race.

Alan Kyerematen, one of the leading members in the flagbearership race, officially withdrew from the race on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.



His decision was just a day before the New Patriotic Party was scheduled to organise the balloting for aspirants who will be contesting in the November 4th Congress that is aimed at electing a successor for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as flagbearer of the party.



Alan cited the intimidation of delegates in the recently held Super Delegates conference, among others, as some of the reasons that have informed his decision to drop out of the race.



It is unclear what Alan will do in the near future. There are unconfirmed reports that he could explore the possibility of running as an independent candidate ahead of the 2024 General Elections.



Alan came third in the Super Delegates Congress, behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.



Watch a livestream of Alan’s Announcement below:





BAI/OGB



