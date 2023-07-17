LIVESTREAMING: Alan storms Volta Region for constituency durbars

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen kickstarted his Constituency Delegates Durbar across the country on Monday, July 4, 2024.
In the first week of July, the presidential hopeful and his campaign team went through constituencies in the Greater Accra Region where he shared his vision with NPP members.
Alan a former trade and industry and his campaign team are now in the Volta Region for his constituency durbars.
He is now at the Victoria Park in Aflao, interacting with delegates of the party from the Anloga, Keta, and Ketu South constituencies.
