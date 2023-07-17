1
Menu
News

LIVESTREAMING: Alan storms Volta Region for constituency durbars

Alan Kyerematen1121212121121212.jpeg New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful Alan Kyerematen kickstarted his Constituency Delegates Durbar across the country on Monday, July 4, 2024.

In the first week of July, the presidential hopeful and his campaign team went through constituencies in the Greater Accra Region where he shared his vision with NPP members.

Alan a former trade and industry and his campaign team are now in the Volta Region for his constituency durbars.

He is now at the Victoria Park in Aflao, interacting with delegates of the party from the Anloga, Keta, and Ketu South constituencies.

Watch a live stream of the event below:

BAI/WA

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Related Articles: