LIVESTREAMING: EC declares Nana Akufo-Addo president-elect of Ghana

Akufo Addo Jean Mensah 9dkf Jean Mensa with Nana Akufo-Addo

Wed, 9 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Electoral Commission has announced the final results of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been declared winner.

Electoral Commission Chair, Jean Mensa made the big announcement flanked by her deputies at the Electoral Commission's Headquarters.

Scores of party supporters have since hit the streets to celebrate.

Watch the announcement below:

