General News

LIVESTREAMING: EC holds ‘Let the Citizens Know’ press briefing

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) will this morning at 10:00 am hold a press briefing to provide an update on the ongoing new voter registration exercise.

The briefing, which forms part of the “Let the Citizens Know” initiative, is expected to provide information to concerned stakeholders and the general public on the EC's operations.



EC chairperson, Jean Mensa, and her executives will speak on various concerns, successes, and challenges that have plagued the registration exercise so far.



At the last briefing, the EC said it has as at July 26, 2020 captured the biometric data of 12,371,651 persons in the ongoing compilation exercise of a new voters register ahead of the 2020 December 7 polls.



In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Electoral Commission (EC) also announced the introduction of a policy where nomination forms will be made available on the EC’s portals to allow candidates to file their nominations ahead of the 2020 December polls.

According to EC Chairperson Jean Mensa, Presidential and Parliamentary candidates will no longer have to come to the Commission to pick up their nomination forms before filling them.



Follow GhanaWeb’s live streaming below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.