LIVESTREAMING: Finance Minister presents Q1-2021 budget before Parliament

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is currently in parliament to make a presentation of an advanced budget statement for the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year to Parliament.

The Public Financial Management Act (2016) requires the Finance Minister to present the budget for the upcoming year to Parliament for approval before that year begins.



The budget which is dubbed the Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation forms part of a mandated practice usually conducted in election years.



The presentation is intended to prevent transitional encounters in the affairs of the central government for the first three months after the general election.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to announce key decisions including expenditure estimates and measures to resuscitate the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



