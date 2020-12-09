LIVESTREAMING: Ghana election results declaration day

Akufo-Addo and Mahama, main contenders in Ghana's 2020 election

Ghanaians have been waiting for the final results and declaration of the winner of the 2020 election which has witnessed a lot of flips and flops.

GhanaWeb has been bringing you live coverage of the election via Election Desk which is streaming on GhanaWeb TV and on www.ghanaweb.com.



Will it be Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo or John Dramani Mahama?



Follow all the election updates, interviews, news, official results and declaration by the Electoral Commission in the livestream below.







Watch our previous livestreams below:

















Click here to follow our Ghana Election Page for all the figures and results from the constituencies.