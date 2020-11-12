LIVESTREAMING: John Mahama speaks on Rawlings' demise

John Dramani Mahama, NDC flagbearer

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama says he has suspended his campaign after news of the demise of former president Jerry John Rawlings.

John Mahama was on a tour of the Ashanti region campaigning ahead of the December polls when he received the unfortunate news.



Rawlings died at age 73 after reportedly battling an undisclosed ailment for the last couple of days.



While the news of his passing has been confirmed by highly placed sources, where he died seems to be a matter of contention.



However, GhanaWeb can confirm that the former President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, specifically, the Cardiothoracic Unit.

Hordes of people have since thronged Korle Bu to have first-hand information about his death.



Reports also suggest that there is a heavy security presence at the hospital facility since the news of his demise broke.



Watch John Mahama's reaction below.



