LIVESTREAMING: Mahama holds Town Hall Meeting at Bodi as part of his Building Ghana Tour

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has commenced his Building Ghana campaign tour.
Mahama, a former president, kicked start a two-day #BuildingGhanaTour of the Western North Region, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
On Wednesday, he visited the paramount chief of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II.
Today, Thursday, December 14, 2023, the NDC flagbearer is holding a Town Hall Meeting at Bodi.
He is expected to speak to the residents of the community about his economic policies including the 24-hour economy.
Watch a livestream of the event below:
BAI/OGB
You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
- Don't rig the 2024 elections for anyone - Mahama appeals to EC
- NDC's victory in 2024 elections not assured - Yaw Boateng Gyan warns
- I believe in my husband and I trust him – Lordina Mahama rallies NDC women
- It would be shocking if Alan gets 3% in the 2024 presidential elections – Ben Ephson
- Mahama floors Bawumia again in another poll in Ashanti, Greater Accra Regions
- Read all related articles