LIVESTREAMING: Mahama holds Town Hall Meeting at Bodi as part of his Building Ghana Tour

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has commenced his Building Ghana campaign tour.

Mahama, a former president, kicked start a two-day #BuildingGhanaTour of the Western North Region, on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.



On Wednesday, he visited the paramount chief of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Katakyie Kwasi Bumangama II.



Today, Thursday, December 14, 2023, the NDC flagbearer is holding a Town Hall Meeting at Bodi.



He is expected to speak to the residents of the community about his economic policies including the 24-hour economy.



Watch a livestream of the event below:





