LIVESTREAMING: Mahama interacts with delegates of Ellembelle in the Western Region

Aspiring National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, has began his three-day campaign tour of the Western Region on Friday, March 24, 2023.
He is expected to interact with branch and constituency executives from all 17 constituencies of the region.
The former president is today, Sunday, March 26, 2023, interacting with NDC members in the Ellembelle Consituency.
Mahama, who has filed his nomination to contest for the NDC presidential candidate position, is touring all the constituency to urge delegates of the party to vote for him in the primaries which is scheduled for May 13, 2023.
Watch a livestream of the event below:
John Mahama campaign tour | Interacts with Delegates at Ellembelle || WoezorTV live https://t.co/FMNU236nPz— John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) March 26, 2023
- You can’t elect a 'useless' govt and shift the burden of policing them on the opposition – Kwakye Ofosu
- Our leaders have made politics the quickest way to amass wealth, hence race to become MP – Analyst
- Journalists are not terrorists so don’t suppress their freedom – Mahama
- It’s time for a farmer to be president - Afriyie Akoto on NPP flagbearership bid
- NDC primaries: UG lecturer files nominations to contest Nsawam-Adoagyiri seat
- Read all related articles