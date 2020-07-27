General News

LIVESTREAMING: Mahama unveils Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

John Mahama is unveiling his running mate

NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama is officially outdooring his running mate for the 2020 elections.

Few weeks ago, the former President after a meeting with the party’s National Executive Council announced former Education minister Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the elections.



The ceremony is being held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra with only 100 people expected to be in attendance.



Naana Opoku-Agyemang will make her maiden speech as Running Mate at the event.

Some members of the party's NEC, MPs and journalists are in attendance.



Watch the event below





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.