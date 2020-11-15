LIVESTREAMING: NDC holds vigil in honour of Jerry John Rawlings

Former president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is tonight holding a vigil in honour of its founder, the late Jerry John Rawlings.

The former president Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.



The vigil is taking place at the Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, from 5:00 pm to 12:00 am.



In attendance will be the Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, his running-mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, other party dignitaries and some members of the Diplomatic Corp.

Meawnhile, President Akufo-Addo has announced a 7-day national week of mourning with flags flying at half-mast to commemorate the death of the Ghana’s first president of the 4th Republic.



Join the feed below:



