LIVESTREAMING: People & Places goes to Bukom, zooms on the kenkey making process

Some prefer it as breakfast, ‘hot hot’ in the morning or for lunch and even supper.
Kenkey, what Ga’s call ‘Komi’, with ground chilli pepper or ‘kpakpo shito’, and fried fish, pork or 'tsoofi', is not only tasty and spicy but gives great energy.
What goes into the preparation of this delicious food?
Let’s find out in this edition of People&Places, airing on Tuesday, May 11, 2021:
