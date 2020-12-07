LIVESTREAMING: Voting ends across the country, counting begins

Mon, 7 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Voting has officially ended across the country as at 0500 GMT on December 7, 2020, as 17 million Ghanaians voted to choose a new president.
GhanaWeb Election Desk brings you a livestream of the vote counting as well as updates from across the country where our journalists and correspondents as well volunteers numbering about 100 are on the ground to cover.
There was relatively smooth voting on Monday with a few incidents recorded.
Follow the livestream below:
You can also watch our earlier coverage below.
