Politics

LPG promises change of capital from Accra in 2020 manifesto

Leader and founder of Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has launched its manifesto for the December 7, 2020 elections.

The leader and founder of LPG, Kofi Akpaloo, has promised child support, free Wi-Fi for schools and a change of the national capital should he be elected president.



At the party’s manifesto launch in Accra on Wednesday, September 2, Mr. Akpaloo outlined their plans for the development of Ghana.



“We would change the capital from Accra to somewhere in the middle belt. We will support entrepreneurs and make sure we expand the economy.”

Titled ‘A New Tomorrow’, LPG’s manifesto captures key issues in all sectors of the economy that the party intends to pursue should they be elected the next government.



Mr Apkaloo said education, health and the economy will be the priority areas of the party.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.