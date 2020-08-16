Politics

LPG vows to create more jobs for Ghanaian youth

Flagbeaer of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has vowed to create one million jobs if Flagbeaer Kofi Akpaloo is elected President in the upcoming December 2020 elections.

This was made known by the National Communication Director for LPG, Mr. Samuel Owusu Afriyie.



According to him, the next LPG government has plans to run an aggressive job and entrepreneurial programme.



“LPG will create one million jobs for the youth when voted into power in the upcoming elections. We are determined to help the youth of Ghana,”Mr. Samuel Owusu Afriyie exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei(Patoo) on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

He said his flagbearer will inject money into infrastructure development that will create jobs and improve the standard of living for many Ghanaians.



He explained that the incoming Kofi Akpaloo administration when given the mandate, will embark on expansionary policies



This programme, he noted, will help create a million jobs for the youth in each year.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.