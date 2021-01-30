La Dadekotopon NPP members want Vincent Sowah Odotei to be sacked

Former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon Constituency, Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei

Some New Patriotic Party members in the La Dadekotopon Constituency have petitioned the party's leadership to expel former Member of Parliament in the constituency, Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei from the party.

The aggrieved New Patriotic Party members in the constituency have accused Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei, popularly known as Obama by the natives, of working behind the scenes to cause the defeat of the party in the La Dadekotopon Constituency.



The NPP lost their Parliamentary seat in the La Dadekotopon Constituency to Rita Odoley Sowah of the National Democratic Congress.



In a 15-point petition, sighted by GhanaWeb, they accused Vincent Sowah Odotei of inciting his loyal NPP members to campaign against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



"Prince Ashitey, another ardent supporter of the MP, who is a serial caller on our Local Radio Station (Latenu), is on record to have cast aspersions at the President on Latenu, alleging that His Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is culpable in the Agyapa Royalties deal," portions of the petition signed by Mr. Nii Mensah Adjetey said.



They also claimed that the former MP induced people financially to vote against the party.



“Some people have also exposed the former MP by ‘confessing' that he gave them money to vote for the NDC candidate. These people are more than willing to testify against the former MP," he stated.



Read the full statement below:



The Regional Chairman



New Patriotic Party

Greater Accra Region



Accra.



29th January 2021



Dear Sir,



PETITION ABOUT THE CONDUCT OF THE FORMER MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, HONOURABLE VINCENT SOWAH ODOTEI, IN THE DADEKOTOPON CONSTITUENCY.



We wish to bring to your attention the negative propaganda, tactics and schemes employed by the former MP, Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei, ostensibly to derail the NPP’s effort of being a very attractive political party to belong to in Dade Kotopon. Below are some concerns of the undersigned as regards his activities:



1. The former MP has commissioned his followers to collate innocent people’s data with the impression of making them delegates in the next compilation of constituency album even



though the General Secretary has not given any directive to that effect. This particular diabolic move sparked the infamous ‘Mr White’, a coordinator known in private life as Isaac Boye showing gross disrespect to the Constituency Executive Body during investigations into the matter, and further making it public that Obama was aiding him to cause the arrest of some party members who attempted advising him on his misconduct in public.



2. The former MP has continuously been spotted parading certain individuals to the offices and residences of notable party big wigs in a treacherous attempt to get the President to unnecessarily change a rather effective and proactive grassroots’-oriented former chairman of the party who has only been in office as Municipal Chief Executive for a little over a year. This act is seen as a selfish and baseless ploy by the former MP to settle personal imaginary scores.

3. Some people have also exposed the former MP by ‘”confessing” that he gave them money to vote for the NDC candidate. These people are more than willing to testify against the former MP.



4. During the house to house campaign in November 2020, the team visited the family house of the former MP and to the surprise of all present the sisters of the former MP sacked the



campaign team from their house. This is a day the NPP would never forget.



5. The family of the former MP and his workers went on a jubilation spree when the results were declared that the NPP had lost the Parliamentary seat.



6. Solomon Adzadza the suspended Youth Organizer (YO) and an ardent supporter of the MP during the NPP primaries, was caught on tape conniving with some key members of the NDC to support their campaign with counter-strategies designed to undermine our campaign efforts and weaken the chances of the President and the PC in winning the 2020 General Elections in La Dadekotopon.



7. Prince Ashitey, another ardent supporter of the MP, who is a serial caller on our Local Radio Station (Latenu), regularly disassociates the party from ongoing projects being undertaken in the constituency, and rather deliberately credits them to the MP as projects initiated by the latter in his private capacity. The MP then follows up with a visit to the project site to ostensibly inspect the progress of work. On one such occasion, the MP declared boldly to the hearing of onlookers, “This is my project and not the NPP’s”. Ashitey is also on record to have cast aspersions at the President on Latenu, alleging that His



Excellency, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is culpable in the Agyapa Royalties deal.



8. On their official campaign launch, the PC of the NDC promised to continue works on all the projects initiated by the MP, Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei, and further made a clarion call on the MP and his followers to join her campaign since his candidature was rejected by the delegates during primaries.



One would have, therefore, expected Mr. Vincent Odotei in a show of solidarity and reaffirmation of his duty and commitment towards our party and the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary campaign, to have publicly issued a statement to dissociate himself from the then NDC PC’s comments and also caution his supporters not to heed to her call, but rather, throw their weight solidly behind the NPP’s campaign and its PC. Unfortunately, till date, he has not issued any such statement which in itself suggests a tacit endorsement of our opponent’s call.

9. On another political platform, the then NDC candidate alleged that the constituency executives of NPP decided to change the NPP MP because the latter failed to part with portions of his monthly salary to them. Hon. Vincent Odotei is yet to set the records straight on the issue, which again smacks of a tacit endorsement of those claims.



10. There is an overwhelming suspicion that then NDC PC and our former MP held clandestine meetings to strategize towards victory for the former before and during the 2020 elections.



11. On Tuesday 17th November 2020 at around 6.30 pm the MP was seen in his electoral area, Ako Adjei electoral area, campaigning for the NDC Candidate and also made some derogatory comments about the Constituency Chairman and the MCE to a party member in the presence of some residents.



12. Obama did not make any financial contribution towards the 2020 La Dadekotopon NPP campaign, except the donation of 50 pieces of 2/3 feet banners in August 2020.



13. The former MP also failed to join the house-to-house campaign in the La Dadekotopon Constituency despite several attempts to get him on board.



14. Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei was also on record to have openly condemned our house-to-house campaign strategy. That is, we shouldn’t deceive ourselves into thinking that it’s only the house-to-house and the mini rallies that will win the elections for us. He made these comments in the presence of party members in his private office.



15. Our independent investigations have proven that the former MP clandestinely sponsored and also covertly campaigned for the NDC candidate on the grounds that they are from the same clan.



We wish to call on the Regional Party to call Obama to order.



From the information gathered so far, he being a member of our party will not inure to the benefit of the party.

We hope our concerns will be speedily addressed.



Thanking you in advance.



Yours faithfully



………………………………………



Nii Mensah Adjetey